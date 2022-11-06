Watch Now
Forecast: A few showers possible for the Bucs game

A few showers this afternoon
Posted at 7:34 AM, Nov 06, 2022
Expect a few showers this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. We're watching for the possibility of a tropical system developing east of Florida next week that could bring some rain and gusty winds to the area by Thursday. Stay tuned.

