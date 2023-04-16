Expect a few showers and storms later this afternoon, but a washout is not expected. The highest coverage of showers and storms will be in Polk and Highlands counties. The rest of us will stay mainly dry with a few showers and storms mainly after 3 p.m.
Forecast: A few showers and storms today, but not a washout
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:09 AM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 06:09:05-04
