Mostly sunny to start with temperatures in the 70s. We'll quickly warm into the low 90s by midday today. Sct'd pop-up showers will begin to develop in the early afternoon and continue sct'd into the early evening. Rain coverage today looks to be around 40%.
Forecast: A few sct'd storms likely today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:54 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 04:54:03-04
