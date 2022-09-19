Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs around 90 today. We'll see sct'd storms develop this afternoon with the sea breeze. Overall rain coverage looks to be 40-60%. Look for rain chances to trend down as we move through the week.
Forecast: A few sct'd pop-up storms later today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:48 AM, Sep 19, 2022
