Forecast: A few sct'd pop-up storms later today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs around 90 today. We'll see sct'd storms develop this afternoon with the sea breeze. Overall rain coverage looks to be 40-60%. Look for rain chances to trend down as we move through the week.
Posted at 4:48 AM, Sep 19, 2022
