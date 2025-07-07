Forecast: A few sct'd downpours on Tuesday

Watch for some sct'd rain early Tuesday along the coast. Morning temperatures will range from near 80 at the beaches to the low 70s east of I-75. Any of the morning showers may also contain lightning and an isolated waterspout.

The sct'd showers will move inland as we go into mid-morning and the early afternoon, hanging out between the coast and I-75 midday before moving east of I-75 for the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will stay east of I-75 for the rest of the day. Highs will reach near 90.

Look for a similar pattern throughout the week with only slightly higher coverage beginning on Thursday.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.