Forecast: A few PM storms on Friday

The weather pattern stays the same on Friday. We may get a little bit more action with the sea breeze closer to the coast early in the afternoon before all of the rain moves east of I-75 for the evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s in the morning and warm into the 90s by the middle of the afternoon.

The winds may briefly turn a little more out of the south this weekend. This will act to slightly increase rain coverage to about 30-40% each day. It could also mean a little bit more rain in the morning near the coast.

Next week continues to look quiet wet. It won't rain all the time but heavy t-storm coverage is likely each afternoon and evening as some weak low pressure develops in the northeast Gulf. This will bring in higher rain chances and more clouds. We'll have to watch the low pressure for any signs of organization.

TROPICS: Right now the national hurricane center does not see anything developing over the next 7 days.