Expect another decent day for Spring Break Wednesday with just a few more clouds added to the forecast. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Mid to upper 80s arrive Thursday inland with low to mid 80s at the coast as we see a warm up through Monday of next week.
Forecast: A few more clouds Wednesday but still a nice day
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:23 PM, Mar 12, 2024
