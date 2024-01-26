Partly sunny, warm and humid again today. The morning will start in the 60s with areas of low clouds and even a quick shower north of Tampa. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun during the afternoon with highs climbing back into the 80s except near the coast where a sea breeze will keep temperatures in the 70s.
Forecast: A few more clouds, still warm in the 80s
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jan 26, 2024
