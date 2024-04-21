Watch Now
Forecast: A few clouds today ahead of Monday's front

A few more clouds today, showers Monday
Posted at 7:11 AM, Apr 21, 2024
Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low to mid 80s from I-75 west. East of I-75, highs will top out near 90. A weak front arrives tomorrow with a few showers and isolated storms possible after sunset tonight through midday Monday.

