Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low to mid 80s from I-75 west. East of I-75, highs will top out near 90. A weak front arrives tomorrow with a few showers and isolated storms possible after sunset tonight through midday Monday.
Forecast: A few clouds today ahead of Monday's front
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:11 AM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 07:11:06-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.