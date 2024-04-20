Expect a few more clouds in the forecast for Sunday mixed with sunshine as our next cold front gets closer to us. It will arrive Monday and bring a slight shower and storms chance late Sunday north of I-4, followed by a push south Monday. Not much rain is expected with this front.
Forecast: A few clouds mixed with sunshine Sunday
Posted at 7:07 PM, Apr 20, 2024
