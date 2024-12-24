Forecast: A dry and mild Christmas Eve evening

TAMPA — Good Christmas Eve evening Tampa Bay! Skies continue to be lovely in the 60s with mostly dry skies. Santa should have any problems making it to Tampa Bay, just a few clouds and fog early as low look to be in the 50s to start off your Christmas morning. Most of Christmas and the first day of Hanukkah is cloudy, with a very small shower chance. I'd say the majority of us will be dry in the mid 70s. Thursday looks like a better chance to see scattered showers as highs rise back to the upper 70s. Cloud cover continues Friday into the weekend with the best rain chances being on Saturday and Sunday. It looks like we finally dry out into the final days of 2024.

I hope you all have a great and safe night!