Forecast: A cloudy weekend ahead

Hey Tampa Bay! It is a mild and dry Friday evening before a cloudy and wet weekend ahead. For now we will enjoy the quiet with the clouds has temps drop in the low 60s. This pattern continues for Saturday highs near the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies. A very small chance for rain later on, but the majority of us remain dry. Highs camp out in the low 70s. Sunday sets up a much more active pattern. Showers and storms around as our next strong cold front sweeps through. Heavy rain at times with a few rumbles of thunder. Temps fall throughout the day from the 70s to the 50s. Monday starts are unseasonably cold stretch. Highs only in the 50s mid week with lows in the 40s and 30s. It will be interesting to see what happens to northern Florida on Tuesday. Which will come first. The cold air or the moisture. Time will only tell.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!

Ally Blake