Forecast: A chillier start with more sunshine

TAMPA — Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay. It is a cold start to the morning after a great start to the New Year!

Temperatures started out in the 40s and 50s with a few 30s showing up in Citrus County. Throughout the morning, more sunshine hangs overhead, and highs will rise back to the upper 60s.

This quieter and cooler weather pattern sticks around into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies with cold morning lows in the 40s and patchy frost for some. Highs will hang into the mid-60s by Saturday before the winds shift out of the south, accompanying a slight warming trend.

More clouds Sunday and a better rain chance Monday in the 70s. Then, our big boy cold front moves in.

This will drop highs significantly below normal into mid-next week. Brace yourselves!

I hope you all Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Ally Blake

