Forecast: A beautiful end to the weekend

TAMPA — Good Sunday morning Tampa Bay! It is a chilly start with a wide swatch of temps across the state. 40s inland and north of Tampa Bay and 60s in Tampa and Ste Pete. Abundant sunshine continues to be on tap as high pressure remain in control for today and tomorrow. Sunday highs stay in the upper 70s. The work week starts of near normal for this time of year in the low 80s. Sunshine remains in control for the foreseeable forecast and even into your Easter weekend! Highs rise back to near 90 degrees as we inch closer to next weekend.

I hope you all have a great day!