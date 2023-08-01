Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Sct'd showers and storms will begin to develop near the coast during the morning hours and gradually shift east through the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain coverage will be around 40%.
Forecast: 40% chance of pop-up storms today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:38 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 04:38:05-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.