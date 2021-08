Flood watches, warnings issued in several Tampa Bay area counties

Posted at 2:32 PM, Aug 04, 2021

TAMPA, Fla — Flood Watches and Warnings have been issued in several Tampa Bay counties on Thursday. Flood Watch (until 8 p.m.):

Citrus County

Hernando County

Hillsborough County

Manatee County

Pasco County

Pinellas County

Sarasota County WEATHER ALERTS | Click here to get the latest weather alerts Flood Warning (until 12 p.m.):

Citrus County

Hernando County

Pasco County River Flood Warning (until 10:15 a.m.):

Citrus County

Hillsborough County

Pasco County See live radar in your area HERE.

