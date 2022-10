Fall is on its way Tampa Bay — get ready for some of the coolest temperatures of the season overnight.

We'll see a major drop in the temperature Wednesday morning after a cold front moves through the area Tuesday.

Low temps across the area will range from the 40s to 50s Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 60s to the low 70s.

WFTS Wednesday mornings lows

By 8 p.m. on Wednesday, meteorologist Greg Dee said some places will already see temperatures in the 60s.