Bucs gameday forecast: 80% rain chance, strong and gusty winds

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Bucs start their run for a repeat Super Bowl championship on Sunday, we're keeping an eye on the weather.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says showers and storms are forecast around the time the game kicks off at 1 p.m from Raymond James Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rain will move in midday or early afternoon and it's expected to be heavy at times then linger as light to moderate showers for an hour or two. There will also be 20 mile-per-hour wind with gusts up to 30mph.

"It all depends, what kind of wind, is it directed across the field, how bad is the gust," Bucs' coach Bruce Arians said on Wednesday. "Those things do affect it. That's one thing about Tom, he's played in a bunch of bad weather and a lot colder, so at least it will be in the 70s."

"If the rain is really bad, obviously it affects the receiver position the most," Wide receiver Mike Evans said. "DBs start getting happy. It's hard to catch a ball wide open in the rain."

If rain makes it more of a run game, it's worth noting the Eagles have the top rushing attack in football with 25 TDs on the ground, while the Bucs have given up the third-fewest rush yards, which could make for an interesting dynamic.

The good news for Tampa Bay is Leonard Fournette is expected to return Sunday, adding a big boost to their backfield.