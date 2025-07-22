Trump announces trade deal with the Philippines

President Donald Trump announced he has secured a new trade deal with the Philippines.

"The Philippines is going OPEN MARKET with the United States, and ZERO Tariffs," President Trump stated on Truth Social. "The Philippines will pay a 19% Tariff."

The president also said the two countries would work together militarily as part of the deal.

The announcement came on the same day Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the White House. He is the first Southeast Asian leader to hold talks with President Trump at the White House since he returned to office.

“This has evolved into as important a relationship as is possible to have," Marcos said.

President Trump has been pursuing trade agreements with countries around the world. In April, he announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs but paused implementation while negotiations took place. He recently set a new Aug. 1 deadline for countries to reach agreements before the tariffs go into effect.

The new 19% tariff on the Philippines is lower than those proposed for some other countries.

Among the more notable measures, President Trump said he would impose 25% duties on imports from Japan and South Korea. He also warned leaders of both nations that tariff rates could rise further if they respond with their own tariffs.