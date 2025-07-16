Georgia police dog dies after being left in hot car for 'unacceptable amount of time,' sheriff's office says

A police dog in Georgia has tragically died after being left unattended inside a hot patrol car for what authorities say was "an unacceptable amount of time."

According to the Dade County Sheriff's Office, the K-9 — a bloodhound named Georgia — was left inside the vehicle's kennel while its handler was inside the sheriff's office.

An internal investigation found that the patrol car's air conditioner compressor and heat alarm both malfunctioned, leading to Georgia's death. The heat index was reportedly over 100 degrees Fahrenheit at the time.

"Our hearts are aching at the loss of K-9 Georgia," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Many of you know that she was donated to us by a local family, at no cost to the sheriff’s office. She was an amazing bloodhound who was sweet, goofy, and had all the potential to be the 'best of the best'. She will be deeply missed by everyone at our office, and by anyone who had the pleasure to meet her."

Authorities said Georgia's handler is no longer an employee of the Dade County Sheriff's Office and the entire incident will be turned over to the district attorney's office to determine whether any charges will be filed.

"We will be 100% transparent about this incident!" the sheriff's office stated. "After we get a decision from the Dade County District Attorney’s Office about prosecution, we will know what additional details we can (or cannot) release."

Moving forward, authorities said any K-9 vehicle will be taken out of service if any of its "essential K-9 equipment" is not in working order. The sheriff's office also said it is going to overhaul its K-9 handler policy, and dogs will not be left in patrol cars for extended periods of time during the summer.