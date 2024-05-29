Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

1 dead, 7 injured in suspected natural gas explosion at Ohio bank building

A 27-year-old employee's body was found inside the building, police said.
Crews are at the scene of a reported gas explosion at the Chase Bank building in downtown Youngstown, Ohio. (Scripps News Cleveland)
Screenshot 2024-05-29 at 8.48.14 AM.png
Posted at 11:10 AM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 11:10:57-04

One person is dead and seven people are injured after an explosion in Youngstown, Ohio, officials said.

Crews responded to the scene of what fire officials believe may have been a natural gas explosion at the Chase Bank building near Central Square on Tuesday. Images show the first floor of the building blown apart.

Youngstown police said a 27-year-old employee's body was found inside the building.

Witnesses said a heat lamp had caught fire before a propane tank exploded in downtown Rochester, Michigan.

U.S. News

Multiple adults and kids injured after propane tank explodes in Rochester

Scripps News Detroit
7:54 AM, May 19, 2024

Crews evacuated people from the top floors of the building, which are apartment units.

A statement from Mercy Health Hospital said it's treating seven patients who were impacted by the incident, including one patient in critical condition.

Streets in the surrounding area are closed to traffic indefinitely because of the potential for a structural collapse.

Officials said there is no evidence of suspicious activity.

This story was originally reported by Scripps News Cleveland.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.