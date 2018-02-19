Veterans Expressway Construction Closes Hutchinson Ramps

TAMPA, Fla. — Work continues this week on the Veterans Expressway in Hillsborough County. The following are full road closures for the week of February 19, 2018.

The northbound entrance ramp from Hutchinson Road to the Veterans Expressway will be closed overnight Wednesday, February 21 to Thursday, February 22. The closure is tentatively scheduled for 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers will need to detour north to Wilcox Road, east to Lakeshore Road, north to Van Dyke, and then west to enter the Veterans.

The Veterans Expressway northbound exit ramp to Hutchinson Road will be closed overnight Wednesday, February 21 to Thursday, February 22. The closure is tentatively scheduled for 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers heading northbound will need to exit at Ehrlich Rd (exit 10) and then travel east to Hutchison Road.