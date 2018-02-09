Utility construction closes roads in Ybor

TAMPA, Fla. — A portion of E 7th Avenue between Nick Nuccio Parkway and N 21st Street and N Avenida Republica De Cuba between E Palm Avenue and E 4th Avenue will close beginning Monday, February 12, 2018, for utility construction.

A private contractor will be relocating existing sewer lines on N Avenida Republica De Cuba between E 8th Avenue and E 6th Avenue for a new hotel on the northeast corner of E 7th Avenue and N Avenida Republica De Cuba.

E 7th Avenue between N 13th Street and N 15th Street and N Avenida Republica De Cuba between E 6th Avenue and E 8th Avenue will close at 9 a.m. on February 12.

E 7th Avenue between N 13th Street and N 15th Street and N Avenida Republica De Cuba between E 6th Avenue and E 7th Avenue will reopen to traffic by 4 p.m. Saturday, February 17, 2018, weather permitting.

N Avenida Republica De Cuba between E 7th Avenue and E 8th Avenue will reopen to traffic by 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2018, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access will be maintained via signage to other sidewalks in the area at all times.