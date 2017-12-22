SB lanes of Dale Mabry reopened at Kennedy Blvd after crash involving tractor-trailer

TAMPA, Fla. — A crash involving a vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer caused Dale Mabry Highway to close on Friday at Kennedy Boulevard.

The crash took place just before 5 a.m. at W. Kennedy Boulevard and Dale Mabry Highway. There are no injuries, however, the semi-tractor trailer is leaking a small amount of fuel onto the roadway.

Tampa Fire Rescue and a tow vendor worked to contain the leak and clean the fuel spill. The semi-tractor trailer is not a fuel tanker, Tampa Police say.

*TRAFFIC ALERT* - SB Dale Mabry closed just south of Kennedy. Car vs semi resulted in a small fuel leak. Clean up underway now. #tampatraffic #GMTB pic.twitter.com/92wlriOBUL — Tampa Bay Traffic (@TampaBayTraffic) December 22, 2017

All southbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway were closed to traffic at Kennedy Boulevard but reopened around 8 a.m. on Friday.