SB lanes of Dale Mabry reopened at Kennedy Blvd after crash involving tractor-trailer

WFTS Webteam
5:38 AM, Dec 22, 2017
8:19 AM, Dec 22, 2017

A crash involving a vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer caused Dale Mabry Highway to close on Friday at Kennedy Boulevard.

TAMPA, Fla. — A crash involving a vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer caused Dale Mabry Highway to close on Friday at Kennedy Boulevard.

The crash took place just before 5 a.m. at W. Kennedy Boulevard and Dale Mabry Highway. There are no injuries, however, the semi-tractor trailer is leaking a small amount of fuel onto the roadway.

Tampa Fire Rescue and a tow vendor worked to contain the leak and clean the fuel spill. The semi-tractor trailer is not a fuel tanker, Tampa Police say.

 

 

All southbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway were closed to traffic at Kennedy Boulevard but reopened around 8 a.m. on Friday.

