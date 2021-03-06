Tampa road to be closed for several days after crash, police say

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — Police say the westbound lanes of W. Estrella St. may be closed for a couple of days pending repairs after a crash.

On March 6, a 2011 Jeep Cherokee and a 2017 Maserati were involved in a traffic crash at E. Henderson Ave. and W. Estrella St.

Officials say the Jeep hit a fire hydrant on the southwest corner of the intersection, causing a large amount of water to escape leading to a depression.

The westbound lanes of W. Estrella St. will be closed for repairs. Police say avoid the area if possible.