TAMPA, Fla — Beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, West Sligh Avenue will be closed between North Oregon Avenue and North Willow Avenue for a water main break.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow. Officials urge caution when driving in the area.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 1. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.