One arrested after DUI crash that killed a pregnant mother

SARASOTA, Fla- — Police have arrested a North Port woman after a 3-month long investigation into a DUI crash that killed a pregnant woman.

On Thursday, March 4, the Florida Highway Patrol arrested Jasmine Ann Gray, 27 of North Port, for two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of driving while license suspended involving death, and two counts of DUI property damage.

According to police back on November 29, 2020, Gray was driving south on River Road and veered across the center line, just south of Center Road.

At the same time, a 2016 Ford Focus was driving north on River Road. The two cars hit head on. The crash killed the Ford driver, a 28-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, and her unborn fetus.

Gray was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and was released.

Police say a toxicology report showed Gray’s blood alcohol concentration level to be a .124. On March 4, 2021, Gray was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.