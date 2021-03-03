Northbound traffic on parts of Grand Ave closed after traffic accident

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — On March 3, officers closed Northbound Grand Ave after a single-vehicle crash.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where they died.

Police say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed while north on Grand Ave. The portion of the roadway the vehicle was traveling on bends to the right. The driver failed to negotiate the curve at a high speed, ultimately leaving the road and striking a large tree.

The identity of the driver has not been released. The road has been reopened as of 7 p.m March 3.

If anyone may have witnessed this incident, you can contact the Pinellas Park Police Department.

