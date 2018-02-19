Construction on Polk Parkway to disrupt commutes for some drivers during week of Feb. 19

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Maintenance on the Polk Parkway this week will disrupt commutes for some drivers.

The Sun-Pass only lanes eastbound on the Polk Parkway will be closed at the West Main Plaza (mm9). The closure is from 10 p.m. Tuesday, February 20 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, February 21. Traffic will be diverted to cash lanes.

The Polk Parkway westbound exit ramp to Airport Road (exit 3) will be shut down overnight Wednesday, February 21 to Thursday, February 22 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers will be directed to exit at Waring Road (exit 4) and travel south to Drane Field Road, then west to Airport Road, then north to the Polk Parkway entrance.

The I-4 westbound exit ramp to the Polk Parkway (exit 27) will be shut down overnight Thursday, February 22 to Friday, February 23 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers will continue west on I-4 and exit at County Line Road (exit 25). From there, head south to the I-4 eastbound entrance ramp and exit to the Polk Parkway from that direction.