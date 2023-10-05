Tombstone is giving away free pizza to people named Jason to celebrate Halloween

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Tombstone Pizza is getting into the Halloween spirit this year by handing out free food to horror movie fans with some very specific names.

The brand is offering the chance to win free pizza to anyone named Jason, Pamela or Crystal — as in, Jason Voorhees, his mother Pamela and Camp Crystal Lake from the “Friday the 13th” film series.

Now through midnight on Oct. 31, anyone with one of those names can enter for a chance to win, but be aware that it must be your legal first name — middle name or nicknames do not count. Simply fill out the form at the Tombstone website. There is a limit of one entry per person.

While 500 people will receive a free frozen pizza, one grand prize winner will also receive $5,000 to spend on a “spooky weekend trip.” The estimated retail value of each pizza is $6.99.

MORE: The best pizza peel

Tombstone

The pizzas will be awarded as a free coupon, so you will need to head to your local grocery store and grab your favorite Tombstone pizza once you receive the coupon in the mail.

Tombstone has 14 flavors of pizza, so even the pickiest Jasons should be able to find one they like. You can stick with a classic like cheese or pepperoni, or go for something a bit more unique like Chipotle Chicken or Bacon Cheeseburger.

MORE: You can get a burrito for $6 if you wear your Halloween costume to Chipotle

As a bonus, “Friday the 13th” fans will be pleased to know there actually is a Friday the 13th this October, one day before an annular solar eclipse that will be visible in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas called the “Ring of Fire.”

Is “Friday the 13th” on your list of must-watch Halloween films?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.