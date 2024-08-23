Thursday's rain caused flooding in a Largo community once again after years of complaints

LARGO, Fla. — Residents who live near Dahlia Place in Largo say they experienced flooding in their neighborhood from Thursday’s rain.

“It’s beyond flooding. We might as well just call this our way private lake because even with a 20-minute downpour and this entire street is flooded all the way up there and you can’t even get out of your driveway to drive your car because your muffler will be underwater,” explained said Debby Muenzel.

Muenzel said several of her neighbors have moved due to the flooding issue.

This neighborhood is prone to flooding because of a nearby ditch that gets inundated with water when it rains, causing standing water in the streets.

“I’ve got water coming into my house,” said Muenzel.

Water reaching people’s homes has damaged property.

“This is bad. I’m ready to move.”

Residents said despite complaining to the city and county governments for years, they’ve received no help in resolving this neighborhood’s flooding issue.

“Makes you lose faith in county government, city government. You know, where do your tax dollars go? We pay for storm drain taxes every month on our water bill. Well, we got a little water problem here folks,” said Chris Girard, who has been impacted by the flooding.