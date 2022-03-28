This Hand-Powered Food Chopper Dices Veggies Easily At Home Or While Camping

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Food choppers are the stuff of TV infomercials of yore, so it can feel tough to tease out the good gadgets from the ones worthy of an “SNL” skit. There are many on the market, but the best food chopper will set up quickly, slice and dice efficiently and clean up easily, earning its spot in the valuable space of your pantry or kitchen cabinet.

Not only is the Chef’n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper compact, but this device is a true time-saver in the kitchen that you could even take on your next picnic or camping trip. It’s easy to see why even Cuisinart lovers are falling head over heels for it for home use, because it’s effortless to grab and simple to clean. There’s a small countertop footprint and zero setup time. While an electric chopper will always provide a more uniform chop, this one gets you pretty darn close. (Plus, how concerned do you need to be when you’re just going to be eating the food anyway?)

Quickly chop nuts for ice cream sundae toppings or cut onions, carrots and celery for a mirepoix in a snap. No more non-stop tears when chopping onions. Just cut the bulb ends off, peel the dry skin and slice into quarters. Drop them in the VeggiChop and pull the knob several times. When finished, just pop out the blade and give the bowl a quick wipe and rinse. Everything except the pull-cord lid is dishwasher safe, too.

And at around $16.82 on Amazon, it’s a steal. (It’s currently 16% off.)

You’ll not only impress your friends, but you’ll be amazed at how fun and easy it is to use! Level up your taco night with fresh salsa and guac. Or if homemade hummus is more your style, this little fellow will help you go to town. It’s also great for older folks or those with arthritis, too, because it’s easy to pull the large handle that spins the blade.

Tips For Using The Chef’N VeggieChop

The softer the food, the faster it will chop. Juicy fruits, tomatoes and onions require fewer pulls because the water content is higher. But don’t be fooled: those sharp blades will crumble your hard items—like nuts and carrots — in practically no time at all! So don’t get pull-happy without carefully watching what’s happening. It is possible to over chop, transforming your fruit into a pulpy juice.

The company suggests 5-6 pulls for a coarse chop and 7-12 for medium. To get food finely minced, you might need 20 or so pulls.

You can eat right out of the vessel once you pull out the blade. It comes with a handy top to snap on too, making it double as a Tupperware container.

The Chef’n VeggiChop really does make life easier, whether you’re a pro in the kitchen or a struggling I-just-need-to-eat-something-ASAP amateur, it does the legwork for you. Since it runs without electricity, it’d be great for fresh eats while camping or on picnics, too.

