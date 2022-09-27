This Halloween projector that casts ghosts and pumpkins on your walls is on sale right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

You have loaded up on Halloween candy, and the interior of your home and your yard are decked out in Halloween decorations, but you still feel as though something’s missing. If you want your house to grab the spooky spotlight in your neighborhood, you can put one on it with a Halloween projector that has excellent reviews and a great price.

This Halloween projector has a unique design. The weather-resistant device has two motor drivers for multiple lighting effects.

With a remote control and timer setting, it’s easy to turn this Halloween projector on or off whenever you’d like. It also offers three installation methods, so you can stake it into the ground, mount it onto a surface or hang it on a wall.

The Halloween projector has nearly 2,500 ratings and 4.1 stars. Customers who reviewed the device say it’s easy to use and has many fun patterns.

“The designs are very cool and we love the Halloween ones,” wrote a reviewer who shared a photo, calling it fun and creative.

You can use it year-round, as it comes with 16 pattern slides. So, along with Halloween designs, you get patterns for many other occasions, including the following.

Christmas

Thanksgiving

Mother’s Day

Valentine’s Day

Wedding

Easter

Birthday

This Halloween projector is currently 10% off at $36.99, plus a $6 coupon on the page lowers the price to $30.99.

You can set up color-changing spotlights if you want to add extra lighting and ambient colors to your outdoor Halloween decor.

The weatherproof spotlights rotate 360 degrees and can be adjusted up or down. The low-voltage lights include 16 fixed colors and four color-changing modes.

With more than 2,000 ratings and 4.4 stars, customers say they highly recommend these Halloween projector spotlights.

“These lights exceeded my expectations,” wrote one reviewer, who shared photos of the lights in use. “They are well-made out of aluminum, no plastic here. The lights are bright, and you can adjust the color and brightness of each light to suit your needs. I used mine for Halloween, and they provided the perfect effect for what I wanted.”

This set from Volisun comes with four spotlights, stakes and hardware, and two battery-operated remote controls (AAA batteries are not included).

With so many color options, you can use these lights all year. This spotlight set is currently 18% off at $51.54.

This night light version of a Halloween projector brings some more spooky fun into your home.

This two-in-one projector includes a Halloween-themed slide with cartoonish bats, ghosts, skeletons, spider webs and haunted houses. But it also comes with a Marvel-themed slide for the rest of the year.

You can power the small Halloween projector with the included USB cables or four AAA batteries (not included).

This night light projector is on sale for $20.99, and there is a 50% off coupon on the product page.

Whether you want to light up your yard, a bedroom or your entire house, a Halloween projector can be a simple yet effective way to do so.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.