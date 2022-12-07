These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020.

Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely when purchasing any vehicle is essential. Of course, you want to get as much out of your investment as possible. A recent iSeeCars study could help. The car search engine analyzed more than 2 million cars over the past two decades to determine which vehicles have the greatest potential lifespan.

Whether you are in the market for a new or used car, learning about the longevity of specific makes and models could help you make the best decision.

One Make Leads the Pack

Six of the top 10 cars with the longest lifespan were Toyotas, including cars, trucks and SUVs. The top two vehicles listed by iSeeCars are Toyota models, which both lasted nearly 300,000 miles over the past 20 years. The Toyota Sequoia reached 296,509 miles, and the Toyota Land Cruiser hit 280,236.

“The Land Cruiser has a proven track record of durability, but its aging platform has been eclipsed by the modern and refined Sequoia, as reflected in the heavier use and higher mileage achieved by Toyota’s newer SUV,” iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said in a statement.

Toyota’s Tundra, Prius, Avalon and Highlander models were also in the top 10, while the auto manufacturer saw three more models in the top 20.

Top 10 Models With the Greatest Potential Lifespan

Two Chevys, a GMC and one Honda were also in the study’s top 10 list:

Toyota Sequoia Toyota Land Cruiser Chevrolet Suburban, with a potential lifespan of 265,732 miles Toyota Tundra, with a potential lifespan of 256,022 miles GMC Yukon XL, with a potential lifespan of 252,360 miles Toyota Prius, with a potential lifespan of 250,601 miles Chevrolet Tahoe, with a potential lifespan of 250,338 miles Honda Ridgeline, with a potential lifespan of 248,669 miles Toyota Avalon, with a potential lifespan of 245,710 miles Toyota Highlander Hybrid, with a potential lifespan of 244,994 miles

The standard expectation for most cars is 200,000 miles, but this study shows that it’s entirely possible for an odometer to reach the 300,000-mile mark.

By Tricia Goss, for Newsy.

