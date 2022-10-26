Walmart, Target and other stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

The tradition of starting Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving Day began around 2008. But in recent years, in large part due to pandemic issues, many retailers have gone back to closing their doors for the holiday so their employees can spend the day with their loved ones.

While several stores have stated that they will remain open on Turkey Day (think: retail pharmacies, major grocery store chains and, yes, some retail clothing and department stores), a growing number have announced they will not.

Following are several major retailers who have confirmed that all of their locations will be closed for the entirety of Thanksgiving Day.

Aldi

The grocery store chain known for low prices is closed on many holidays, and Thanksgiving is no exception.

At Home

The home decor superstore is open every day of the year except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. However, they do extend their hours during the holidays, so you’ll have plenty of time to shop.

Best Buy

The consumer electronics retailer is closed on Thanksgiving, although you can still shop online.

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

The family-owned “Modern General Store” popular in the Midwest will be closed on Thanksgiving. However, stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Boscov’s

This East Coast, family-owned department store chain has confirmed it will close on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees to enjoy the day uninterrupted.

“A number of things have changed due to the pandemic,” Jim Boscov, the company’s chairman and CEO, said in a news release. “I’m delighted that this change has become the new norm, and hope it will become permanent in the retail industry.”

Campmor

The recreational equipment retailer closes for several holidays, including Thanksgiving.

Costco

Stock up on those four-pound pumpkin pies in advance because the members-only warehouse store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

All store locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day so associates can spend the holiday with their families.

DSW

The footwear store will close all locations for Thanksgiving Day.

Harbor Freight

All stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day. Hours vary by location on Black Friday.

JCPenney

JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day for the third consecutive year, and stores will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Kohl’s

The department store chain has announced that all its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Lowe’s

“Lowe’s stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day to give associates and customers time to spend with their families, and will reopen on Friday, November 25, operating at regular business hours,” a spokesperson told New Jersey 101.5.

Macy’s

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving (they have a parade to oversee, after all!). Store hours will vary by location on Black Friday.

Publix

Since its founding, the southern supermarket chain has closed for Thanksgiving so that associates can spend time with family and friends.

REI

Not only does REI close for Thanksgiving, but also Black Friday. Instead, employees are paid to enjoy time outside.

Sam’s Club

All locations are closed for Thanksgiving Day.

Simon Properties

All Simon Properties malls and outlet centers will remain closed on Thanksgiving. This company is likely to own the high-profile mall, Premium Outlet Center, or Mill shopping area near you. Use this locator to discover if your local mall is part of Simon Properties.

Target

Last year, Target announced it would close all stores for Thanksgiving every year from now on.

“We’ve found new ways to help guests get holiday deals earlier than ever in the season,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a letter to team members, “and we do an exceptional job meeting the demand that comes during the peak weeks when so many of our guests turn out to shop.”

Tractor Supply

The farm, home and garden supply store continues its practice of closing its doors on Thanksgiving Day.

Ulta

All Ulta Beauty locations are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

“Keeping our associates at the heart of our decisions, we cherish the beauty of time spent with loved ones,” Ulta told New Jersey 101.5. “To show our continued appreciation for our associates’ dedication, Ulta Beauty will be closed Thanksgiving Day 2022.”

Walmart

Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner told “Today” that stores would be closed on Thanksgiving.

“It’s a thing of the past, we’ll be closed on Thanksgiving,” he told TV broadcast personality Savannah Guthrie.

This is not an exhaustive list, as many other stores will likely decide to close but have not yet announced this decision. So be sure to check before you head out to shop on Thanksgiving Day.

By Tricia Goss, for Newsy.

