Target Deal Days Has Returned To Compete With Prime Day—Here’s What’s On Sale

Amazon Prime Day will be happening July 12-13 this year, with sales from both big brands and small businesses across every category. While you can expect to see deals on more than 2 million products, if you don’t have an Amazon Prime account or simply don’t see what you need on sale, some competing retailers will also be having sales on the same day.

One company offering deals is Target, with its Target Deal Days returning for a fourth year. Running July 11-13 (one day before Prime Day), Target says this year’s sale is bigger than ever and includes deals across every category, including food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys. The sale also includes deals on Target-exclusive owned brands like Good & Gather, Heyday, Threshold and A New Day, as well as top national brands like Apple and Disney.

One big difference between Target Deal Days and Prime Day is that you do not need a membership to shop Target’s sales. Simply head to their website or download the app and you can begin shopping. You can also use Target’s free contactless order pickup and drive up services, or use Shipt and have your items delivered to your home in just a few hours.

Take a look at a few of the deals you’ll find at Target now through July 13.

You’ll save 50% (or $60) on this PowerXL 5qt Single Basket Air Fryer. The air fryer allows you to cook with little or no oil, which can reduce calories by as much as 70% compared to deep-fried food. It includes a digital control panel with easy-to-use time and temperature controls, an easy-load basket and has an automatic shut-off so you don’t need to worry about forgetting it’s plugged in.

With more than 1,500 reviews, the air fryer has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5, with customers saying it has a good design and is easy to use and clean. One customer who gave it a full 5 stars wrote that it is the best kitchen appliance since the microwave.

“This revolutionizes my cooking. I use it 6 days out of 7 for cooking chicken and turkey tenders, seafood, chicken wings, fries,” they wrote. “I don’t use my oven for anything but baking anymore. I just love that I don’t need to cook with oil. Oils have gotten so expensive that this thing will pay for itself soon.”

Regularly priced at $180, you’ll save 50% on this Acer 11.6-inch Chromebook laptop, now priced at $90. Weighing just 2.34 pounds, the laptop would be ideal for college students or anyone who travels for work and needs to take their laptop on the go.

With an Intel Celeron processor, it also has two USB ports, Intel Gigabit WiFi and up to 10 hours of battery life. The laptop also includes access to millions of apps from the Google Play Store, including Microsoft Office.

You’ll save $30 on these Apple AirPods. The second generation AirPods come with a carrying case and have a comfortable fit. They’re easy to set up with any of your Apple devices, and the charging case provides more than 24 hours of battery life. You can even share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

With more than 9,000 reviews, customers give the AirPods an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, with 87% of reviewers giving them a full 5 stars. One customer wrote that the sound quality is great and charging the AirPods in the case is “super easy.”

“I decided to try AirPods, and they have changed my life! I love using these,” they wrote. “These actually stay in my ears, and I don’t have to worry about a chord. I highly recommend these AirPods.”

Some of the most hotly anticipated discounts around Prime Day and similar deal days are in the kitchen and home department. Regularly priced at $450, you’ll save $170 on this KitchenAid 5-quart stand mixer, now priced at $280. The mixer comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl, which can mix up nine dozen cookies in a single batch. It has 10 speeds so you can easily go from a gradual stir to a brisk whip.

The mixer comes with a flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire whip. The mixer is available in multiple eye-catching colors, including silver, red, black and ice blue, which is a light teal color.

You’ll save $100 on this Dyson V8 cordless stick vacuum, regularly priced at $430. The vacuum is lightweight at less than 6 pounds, but offers strong suction for everyday cleaning.

With up to 40 minutes of run time, it can clean carpets and hard floors, and you can use it as a handheld device for cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery. It comes with a wall dock for easy charging and storage, as well as a tool with a wide nozzle and brush for quick switching between cleaning and dusting.

Instant Pots are always a huge Prime Day seller, so it’s no surprise that Target is marking them down, too. This Instant Pot 6-quart pressure cooker bundle is priced at $70, a savings of $60 from the regular price of $130.

The Instant Pot bundle includes an extra sealing ring, silicone egg rack and a steam rack, along with the 6-quart pressure cooker. The 9-in-1 Instant Pot replaces nine kitchen appliances and acts as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, sous vide, sterilizer and food warmer. It has 15 customizable programs for making soups, rice, yogurt, desserts and more.

This Dartwood mini massage gun is nearly 60% off, priced at just $50 (a savings of $70). The massager works out knots in sore muscles, providing pain relief and increasing blood flow to reduce inflammation. The massager comes with four massage heads: a soft head, flat head, bullet head and U-shaped head.

With more than 100 reviews, the massage gun has a nearly perfect average rating of 4.9 stars out of 5. Customers say it is great quality and a great value, with 95% of reviewers giving it a full 5 stars. One customer wrote that it is a must-have for gym bags.

“Simply order this and pack it in your gym bag if you regularly visit the gym,” they wrote. “Powerful enough to complete the task but tiny enough to carry anywhere, this item is the ideal balance of size and power.”

Regularly priced at $630, you’ll save $250, or 40%, on this Element 65-inch 4K UHD Roku TV. The TV has a built-in Roku platform, though it also works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit.

With the Roku remote, you can customize your home screen so that your favorite streaming channels, Blu-ray player, gaming console and more are all easily accessible. You could even download the Roku mobile app on your phone and use that as a remote control.

You’ll save nearly 60% (or $130) on this Cuisinart AirFryer toaster oven, regularly priced at $230. The air fryer toaster oven has seven functions including air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm and toast.

The device has an adjustable thermostat and a 60-minute timer, and it’s large enough to air fry up to 3 pounds of food, toast six slices of bread, bake a 4-pound chicken or cook a 12-inch pizza. The air fryer toaster oven also comes with an oven rack, baking pan and air fryer basket.

Regularly priced at $110, this Calipso 26-inch square fire pit is now $77. The wood-burning fire pit is made of steel and features a fire bowl that’s 10 inches deep with vents on the bottom to allow air to circulate, which makes the fire last longer. The mesh cover and panels keep sparks from flying out, and the included poker allows you to easily tend to the fire.

Measuring 26 inches by 26 inches, the fire pit weighs 22 pounds, so it can be moved around to different areas in your yard.

You can see all of the deals for Target’s Deal Days by visiting the website. And if you don’t see what you want on sale at Target, Kohl’s is also having a sale now through July 13.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.