Storage Beds Help You Make The Most Out Of Small Spaces

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If your home is low on square footage, you know that multipurpose furniture pieces that offer storage space can make a huge difference. It’s especially helpful to have more storage space in the bedroom, which is why storage beds are such a brilliant invention. Whether your closet isn’t big enough or you’ve gone overboard on shoe shopping, storage beds offer the perfect solution for organizing (and hiding) all your stuff.

Think of a multipurpose bed as sleeping on top of an extra closet. The mess is out of sight, and you’ll increase your storage without losing any space. It’s like magic! Some beds are so well designed with hidden features that nobody will even notice that they’re concealing secret storage superpowers.

Here are a few of the best beds on the market with hidden storage capabilities.

This unique platform bed contains a large storage compartment underneath the mattress — and you’d never guess it. Available in both gray linen and black, its sophisticated headboard and footboard come in a chic tufted design. The built-in slat system provides mattress support without needing any extra foundation. And thanks to its gas-lift mechanism, there’s no heavy lifting required when you need to access the storage compartment.

This bed stands out because it’s so well-liked on Amazon, earning a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 across more than 1,100 reviews.

Pro tip: Leave a little extra time to put this bed together, as some have claimed that assembly takes longer than planned. Find a queen-sized version on Amazon for $731.

If drawers are more your storage style, try this bed that supplies two to four large drawers, depending on size. The twin-sized beds have two drawers, while full-sized, queens and kings have four drawers each.

Drawers roll on the floor and lock into special slots. Modern design lovers will appreciate the bed’s clean lines and linen upholstery. Many of the Amazon reviews remark on how easy it is to assemble, too. Snag a queen-sized bed on Amazon for $391.

The elegant wooden panels on this bed frame conceal metal basket-type drawers for storing extra linens, shoes, seasonal clothing or any number of other things you’d like to keep hidden away. With metal slat support, there’s no need for a box spring — just place your mattress right on top and enjoy the handsome look of this bed. This bed frame is affordably priced, too, with the queen-sized option going for just $243 on Amazon.

Ideal for a child’s bedroom, this twin daybed offers a roll-out trundle bed underneath it, along with an additional row of drawers to conserve space. (Neither bed requires a box spring.) It’s perfect for small spaces as the trundle bed and three drawers tuck away underneath until it’s sleepover time. The sturdy wood frame comes in a cute cottage style that easily matches a variety of decor schemes. Find it on Amazon for $329.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.