Watch
Sports

Actions

Yankees' Torres positive for COVID despite being vaccinated

items.[0].image.alt
Bill Kostroun/AP
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres is congratulated by manager Aaron Boone after Torres drove in the winning run in the 11th inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Yankees won 4-3. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres- ap photo
Posted at 5:07 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 17:07:34-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and having previously contracted the coronavirus during the offseason.

Torres is among eight so-called breakthrough positives among the Yankees — people who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

Also testing positive were pitching coach Matt Blake, third base coach Phil Nevin, first base coach Reggie Willits and four traveling staff. The team says all are under quarantine protocols in Tampa, Florida.

Torres was placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

New York recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.