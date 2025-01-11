Watch Now
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games

Ashley Landis/AP
FILE - Fans interfere with a foul ball caught by Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Major League Baseball has banned two fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts during a World Series game at Yankee Stadium from attending any games at big league ballparks.

MLB sent a letter to Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen this week informing them of the decision.

“On Oct. 29, 2024, during Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium, you interfered with play by intentionally and forcefully grabbing a player. Your conduct posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player and went far over the line of acceptable fan behavior,” said the letter, the contents of which were first reported by the New York Post and later obtained by The Associated Press.

“Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities," the letter said. "You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB. Please be advised that if you are discovered at any MLB property or event, you will be removed from the premises and subject to arrest for trespass."

MLB has previously issued league-wide bans for fans who trespass on the field or threaten baseball personnel. A fan who approached Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. at Colorado's Coors Field in 2023 received a similar ban.

Capobianco and Hansen were ejected from the game on Oct. 29 and banned from Game 5 the following night.

Betts leaped at the retaining wall in foul territory and caught Gleyber Torres’ pop fly in the first inning, but a fan in the first row with a gray Yankees road jersey grabbed Betts’ glove with both hands and pulled the ball out. Another fan grabbed Betts’ bare hand.

The Yankees called the behavior “egregious and unacceptable.” The team said Friday the two fans MLB banned were not season ticket holders.

