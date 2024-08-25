WR Atkins ready to lead Bulls' charge

TAMPA, Fla. — USF grad student Sean Atkins is nearing the end of the long road that is his college football career. The Viera-native started as a walk-on. He ran food at the Meat Market restaurant in Hyde Park to help pay the bills. Now, Atkins is on the verge of breaking multiple school records as a wide receiver.

Atkins addressed the team during training camp this preseason. He admits he got emotional when describing what it's like going from the bottom of the football food chain to making history in the program.

"Football has been my sanctuary. That’s the place that I go whenever my head’s not right. I can come out here, and you’re just trying to perfect the play in front of you," Atkins explained after practice. "This thing has really elevated myself and my life in an aspect that I never thought it would really happen. I was just trying to be vulnerable with them. Tell all those young guys, you’re going to have those dark days, but it’s always going to be worth it in the end."

One of Atkins' career turning points came prior to last season. First-year head coach Alex Golesh pulled him aside when he was working his way back from an injury.

WFTS Atkins set single-season school records for receptions (92) and receiving yards (1,054) in 2023.

"You know you’re going to have a big year, right Sean? He’s like, "You think?” Golesh recalled. "He talked about that moment in front of the team the other day. “Outside of my parents, this is the first staff that’s believed in me like that."

Atkins went out broke single-season school records for receptions (92) and yards (1,054) while racking up seven touchdowns along the way.

"He needed that push and that confidence," Golesh explained. "What you see out of Sean now is juice, energy, he talks smack. He’s so fun to be around at practice."

Golesh doesn't hesitate to call Atkins the best receiver in the AAC and one of the best in the country. He's on the Biletnikoff Watch List for the award given to the nation's top receiver. Expectations are sky-high for Atkins, but he isn't letting the outside noise add any pressure to his plate.

"Expectations are just other people’s opinions," Sean said. "As long as you go out and perfect your craft and continue to make the plays how you make plays every time you’re out on the field, everything’s just going to take care of itself."

WFTS Head coach Alex Golesh looks on during a Wednesday practice session.

Atkins' number 38 isn't a typical number worn by receivers. But it's first one he was given when he was just happy to be on the team, and he never thought about switching.

"It just reminds me of all the work I put in to get me to where I am today. It’s just something that I would never change."

The Bulls kick off the 2024 campaign on Saturday night when they host Bethune-Cookman at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

