WNBA star Caitlin Clark highlights Celebrity Pro-Am at The ANNIKA LPGA tournament

BELLEAIR, Fla. — Hall of fame golfer Annika Sorenstam is hosting the penultimate event of the LPGA Tour season at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club.

St. Petersburg native Brittany Lincicome is a two-time major winner on the LPGA Tour. But at 39 years old, she has decided this will be her final season on the full-time tour. Her final event, in her 20th season, will be a homecoming. Lincicome received a sponsor’s exemption for The ANNIKA.

"It's super special. There is going to be tears, not sure if it's on the first hole or the last hole,” Lincicome said. “When my parents bring our girls out, my husband is caddying, to see my mom and dad, have my daughters out there, a lot of friends and family out there which is really cool. People don't get to see us play because we don't get to come to your backyard. It's literally a dream come true to be finishing in my backyard.”

WNBA superstar and rookie of the year Caitlin Clark will play in Wednesday’s Pro-Am. Clark will team up with LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam and world No. 1 Nelly Korda. Clark, jokingly, has set the bar low for herself in a different sport.

Kyle Burger/WFTS Caitlin Clark signs a basketball for LPGA golfer Brittany Lincicome

"I've tried to practice as much as I can,” Clark said. “I’m just an average golfer. I'm going to hit some good, going to hit some bad. It is what it is, I'm just trying not to hit anyone standing outside the ropes."

"What she has done for women's basketball and sports and to have her at our golf tournament, I am in awe,” Lincicome said. “I got a basketball I am hoping she signs it for my girls. It's cool to see her coming out. I've seen her swing. I think she has a great swing and she has potential.”

For Liniciome, this isn’t a retirement. She’d still like play an occasional event and in a Pro-Am from time to time. The first round of The ANNIKA begins on Thursday.