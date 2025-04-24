Where to watch the NFL Draft 2025

The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 24, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Those who are unable to make the trip and watch in person may be wondering how to watch the draft at home.
Thursday, April 24, at 8 p.m.
- Round 1
- Watch on your ABC Action News station
- Also broadcasting on ESPN, NFL Network, and streaming on ESPN+ and NFL+
Friday, April 25, at 7 p.m.
- Round 2-3
- Watch on your ABC Action News station
- Also broadcasting on ESPN, NFL Network, and streaming on ESPN+ and NFL+
Saturday, April 26, at 12 p.m.
- Round 4-7
- Watch on your ABC Action News Station
- Also broadcasting on ESPN, NFL Network, and streaming on ESPN+ and NFL+
More coverage: Bucs ready for 'leveled off' NFL Draft
"These should be freak accidents, not a natural disaster"
Dozens of Florida State University students and community allies marched through the streets of Tallahassee on Wednesday, demanding urgent action from state lawmakers on gun reform after a deadly campus shooting that left two dead and at least six others wounded.
FSU students march on Capitol, demand gun reform after deadly shooting