What to know about spring training in the Tampa Bay area

Spring training is underway for all 30 MLB teams and seven of those teams are playing right here in the Tampa Bay area.

The Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Toronto Blue Jays, which are all a part of the Grapefruit League, are spread out across the Tampa Bay area for about a month of practice and exhibition games.

Here's a breakdown of where exactly those seven teams are playing, what their schedule is and how to get tickets.

Atlanta Braves

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port

Schedule: Feb. 24 - March 26

Baltimore Orioles

Location: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota

Schedule: Feb. 24 - March 24

Detroit Tigers

Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland

Schedule: Feb. 24 - March 26

New York Yankees

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa

Schedule: Feb. 24 - March 25

Philadelphia Phillies

Location: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater

Schedule: Feb. 24 - March 25

Pittsburgh Pirates

Location: LECOM Park, Bradenton

Schedule: Feb. 24 - March 25

Toronto Blue Jays