What to know about spring training in the Tampa Bay area

Spring training is underway for all 30 MLB teams and seven of those teams are playing right here in the Tampa Bay area.
The Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Toronto Blue Jays, which are all a part of the Grapefruit League, are spread out across the Tampa Bay area for about a month of practice and exhibition games.
Here's a breakdown of where exactly those seven teams are playing, what their schedule is and how to get tickets.
Atlanta Braves
- Location: CoolToday Park, North Port
- Schedule: Feb. 24 - March 26
- Click here for tickets
Baltimore Orioles
- Location: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota
- Schedule: Feb. 24 - March 24
- Click here for tickets
Detroit Tigers
- Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland
- Schedule: Feb. 24 - March 26
- Click here for tickets
New York Yankees
- Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa
- Schedule: Feb. 24 - March 25
- Click here for tickets
Philadelphia Phillies
- Location: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater
- Schedule: Feb. 24 - March 25
- Click here for tickets
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Location: LECOM Park, Bradenton
- Schedule: Feb. 24 - March 25
- Click here for tickets
Toronto Blue Jays
- Location: TD Ballpark, Dunedin
- Schedule: Feb. 24 - March 25
- Click here for tickets