What the NFL Draft will look like for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFL Draft can be an exciting time for fans of any team in football, but especially if you have a high draft pick and could be drafting the next face of the franchise.

But what happens when you're the reigning Super Bowl champions and have literally re-signed every single one of your starters? That's the position the Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves in this year.

The NFL Draft starts Thursday, and the Bucs won't have a pick until the very end of the first round, at pick #32.

What do you get the team that's already strong at every position?

Last year the team knocked it out of the park, drafting offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs at #13 overall, who made an immediate impact.

Various mock drafts have seen the Bucs taking an offensive lineman, an edge rusher, or even a quarterback, particularly if certain QBs fall that low.

The Buccaneers have a strong support system to develop a young quarterback but will only draft one this year if they unanimously feel the fit is right, particularly "above the neck," Buccaneers writer Scott Smith said.

Tampa Bay will have just the one pick in round one, but here is a full list of all the Bucs draft picks:

Round 1, pick 32

Round 2, pick 64

Round 3, pick 95

Round 4, pick 137

Round 5, pick 176

Round 6, pick217

Round 7, pick 251

Round 7, pick 259

As for the rest of the league, the first five picks in the draft will belong to:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. San Francisco 49ers

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

The Buccaneers made a move one day before the draft to re-sign wide receiver Antonio Brown to a one-year deal.

Whoever Tampa Bay ends up taking in the first round, you have to feel good about their chances in the 2021-22 season.