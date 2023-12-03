Washington to play Texas in CFP semifinal at Sugar Bowl

Washington will meet Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1.

It will be a rematch of last year’s Alamo Bowl. This time, the stakes are much higher.

No. 2 seed Washington won the Pac-12 championship with a 34-31 win over Oregon. No. 3 seed Texas jumped four spots from No. 7 in the CFP rankings after winning the Big 12 championship with a 49-21 win over Oklahoma State.

No. 1 seed Michigan will play No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

The championship game is Jan. 8 in Houston.