Washington to play Texas in CFP semifinal at Sugar Bowl

Pac 12 Championship Football
David Becker/AP
Washington cornerback Kamren Fabiculanan celebrates the team's win over Oregon in the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 3:47 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 15:47:20-05

Washington will meet Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1.

It will be a rematch of last year’s Alamo Bowl. This time, the stakes are much higher.

No. 2 seed Washington won the Pac-12 championship with a 34-31 win over Oregon. No. 3 seed Texas jumped four spots from No. 7 in the CFP rankings after winning the Big 12 championship with a 49-21 win over Oklahoma State.

No. 1 seed Michigan will play No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

The championship game is Jan. 8 in Houston.

