Walk-ons: The end of an era?

TAMPA, Fla. — This spring, the rosters for most college football programs will get a significant shake-up. That shake-up likely means the end of the "walk-on" as we know it.

Walk-ons are athletes who participate in a sport but are not on scholarship. Next season, the NCAA will take part in revenue sharing that will cap football rosters at 105 players. All 105 will be eligible for scholarships, an increase from the current number of 85 available scholarships.

Under the new revenue-sharing plan, schools will benefit financially by funding a full roster, so the role of the walk-on will effectively be eliminated in any large capacity.

"It’s been such a huge part here. And you’re in an area where, in the six counties around here, there are so many good football players that go un-signed… you end up kinda working through, and like, 'This guy can maybe help us!'" USF head coach Alex Golesh said when discussing the role of walk-ons on his team. "We’ve got some awesome walk-ons here in the program. You can name them on both sides of the ball that have contributed in a huge way in my two years here."

One of the best walk-ons in the country is Bulls receiver Sean Atkins.

He's a two-time nominee for the Burlsworth Award given to the nation's best player who started their career as a walk-on.

The award is named after former Arkansas all-American and 1999 Indianapolis Colts draft pick Brandon Burlsworth. Tragically, at the age of 22, he was killed in a car accident before he got to play in the NFL.

Burlsworth's incredible story is documented in the 2016 film "Greater." His family continues to do charitable work through the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation.

"His story’s really unique, and it’s just an honor to be a part of that," Atkins said when talking about being a Burlsworth Award nominee and fellow former walk-on. "Every day I come out here now I’m just appreciating it a lot more. Just looking around, being with the guys, just kind of soaking it all in. Because those are the moments you’re going to remember for the rest of your life."

Atkins eventually earned a scholarship, and he's currently USF's record-holder for receptions in a season (92) and a career (189). As a graduate student, Atkins knows he only has a handful of practices left. He also knows the Hawaii Bowl will be his last ride in a Bulls uniform.

"You lose yourself within the whole process of college football," he said with a grin. "Just reminding yourself that you do this because you love it and it’s fun. So that’s what I’ve been mostly taking in these last couple of practices."

The number of "Sean Atkins" and "Brandon Burlsworths" will decrease starting next season, but Golesh hopes they won't disappear completely.

"I think there will still be a handful of those stories. Nobody’s asked me my opinion of what I want to do," he added. "But I think it’s crazy to say 'No walk-ons. It just is what it is.' We’ll make it happen as it happens."

"It’s kinda scary, too. I feel bad for a lot of the players around the country," Atkins said. "Because they’re maybe not where they want to be right now. It’s crazy, but I guess that’s just what college football’s kind of transitioning to."

USF (6-6) will face San Jose St. (7-5) in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.

