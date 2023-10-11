USL Super League Tampa Bay announces stadium partnership proposal with Blake High School

TAMPA, Fla. — The USL Super League Tampa Bay announced a proposal for new pro women's soccer team to partner with Hillsborough County Public Schools and share an expanded waterfront stadium in Downtown Tampa.

Super League Tampa Bay said the team would play its first few seasons at the waterfront stadium and share it with Howard W. Blake High School.

According to the league, permanent upgrades to the stadium will be provided. If the School Board approves the partnership, the team will pay for the enhancements to the stadium, including expanding capacity, installing FIFA-approved turf, and additional upgrades listed in plans. The team will also assist school leaders in identifying beautification projects to Blake High School.

The league said the team has also started conversations with Blake to potentially allow music students to create one of the musical chants sung by fans during games, involving TV production students in live game broadcasts and engaging math and engineering classes in hands-on experiences during the stadium upgrades and, once the team begins play in August 2024, showcasing the math behind sports and business.

“The spirit of competition is very strong in us, but so is the spirit of community. Our team is ready to deliver a positive impact that benefits families in Tampa Bay, and this partnership would elevate everyone,” said Christina Unkel, Super League Tampa Bay President.