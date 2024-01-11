- University of South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh said he's grateful to the players who stayed when he took the job and finished what they started with a bowl win
- The transfer portal has turned the recruiting world upside down, and Golesh made six stops between Georgia and Toronto in one day!
- An on-campus stadium's going to be a game-changer, and it's a big reason why Golesh took the USF job
- The full story in the video above
USF's Golesh reflects on first year and the job ahead for Bulls football
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 13:52:55-05
