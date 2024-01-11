Watch Now
USF's Golesh reflects on first year and the job ahead for Bulls football

University of South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh said he's grateful to the players who stayed when he took the job and finished what they started with a bowl win The transfer portal has turned the recruiting world upside down, and Golesh made six stops between Georgia and Toronto in one day! An on-campus stadium's going to be a game-changer, and it's a big reason why Golesh took the USF job
