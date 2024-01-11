USF's Golesh reflects on first year and the job ahead for Bulls football

Prev Next

Posted at 1:52 PM, Jan 11, 2024

University of South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh said he's grateful to the players who stayed when he took the job and finished what they started with a bowl win

The transfer portal has turned the recruiting world upside down, and Golesh made six stops between Georgia and Toronto in one day!

An on-campus stadium's going to be a game-changer, and it's a big reason why Golesh took the USF job

The full story in the video above

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.