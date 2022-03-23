USF'S Georgina Corrick keeps breaking records

TAMPA — This week, USF softball starting pitcher Georgina Corrick became the school's all-time leader in strikeouts. She tallied 14 in Tuesday's win over Canisius, giving her 1,113 for her career. She passed Sara Nevins (1,103, from 2011-'14) for number one on the list. Corrick says she looked up to Nevins when she was growing up, and it's surreal to pass her in the record books.

"In looking up to her, I’ve been able to acknowledge her record and set my own," Corrick said after the win. "It’s really cool, and it’s a nice way to have a little bit of history with a school that you maybe only get to go for four or five years but probably changed the course of my whole entire life."

Corrick (22-1), a senior, was swarmed by her teammates after posting the record-breaking strikeout. She considers everyone in their dugout her best friends.

"The fact that I get to come out here every day and play the sport that I love and do what I enjoy doing with them behind me," Corrick said. "It’s honestly one of the coolest things I’ve ever had the chance to experience."

"She’s never put herself above the team," USF head coach Ken Eriksen said. "I think that’s why people love playing for her. You’ve probably got 30 girls right now that would go to the end of the earth for her."

Corrick, a Seminole high school grad, admits she had her share of struggles early in her career, but now she embraces the role of being the face of the program.

"Seeing myself turn into somebody I can be really, really proud of. And really excited because I’ve worked really hard to earn it," Corrick said. "A girl like me changed my life one day. And hopefully I can create another girl just like me ten years in the future and I’ll watch her on TV."

"She’s embraced it. She’s got great family that’s kept her grounded," Eriksen added. "You would never know she’s one of the best pitchers in the world, let alone here at USF."

Corrick's major in global sustainability and says she loves studying marine conservation. She wants to play softball professionally after she graduates, but she's also excited to see what her other focus could bring.

"I would like to have 'Shark Enthusiast' on my business cards," Corrick laughed. "I have a lot passions, and I think it could take me in a lot of directions."

USF (28-7) opens AAC play this weekend when they host UCF (26-7) Friday at 4 P.M.