USF Women's Golf eyes NCAA Tournament run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The USF women's golf team is back in the NCAA team tournament for the first time since 2012. The Bulls are thrilled to break the drought but understand that going to the NCAA regional is a business trip.

"We're not going down there for a participation ribbon. Our job isn't done," head coach Erika Brennan said before Friday's practice. "The girls are hungry. We've got more to prove. This is a team that can do that. We're gonna connect the dots and hopefully run it pretty deep into the tournament."

Junior Melanie Green put it simply. "We're not going to say, 'Hey, we made it here!' We're going to do some damage."

Green qualified as an individual last year and was paired with Kennesaw State's Alizee Vidal. But, as destiny would have it, Vidal transferred to USF this season.

"I learned a lot watching her [Melanie] play," Alizee said. "After the round, I just went to see her and said, 'It was really nice to play with you.' I'm really excited for what's coming."

It just kinda shows you how much we all bought into this program and being a part of something a little bit bigger than ourselves," Green added.

Green's been a leader for all three of her seasons at USF, and her coach says her swagger has become contagious.

"When she steps between the ropes, she wants to step on your metaphorical throat," Brennan added.

Green doesn't think she's that intimidating. "I'm not that mean. I'm not that mean," she laughed after hearing what her coach said about her style. "I'll say it in a nicer way. But I'm not that mean. There's an aura and a persona about [Melanie] that when she gets in there, she is absolutely ready to take it low," Brennan explained. "And she does."

We practice so hard with the coaches. We trust them. We trust the process," Vidal added. "We are really excited for what is coming now."

Green says one of the keys to the Bulls' success this year has been spreading positive energy during practice and tournaments.

"I think we're all just a bunch of really cool people that like to be around each other, and we happen to be pretty decent at golf."

USF opens NCAA regional play Monday morning at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens. The Bulls are scheduled to tee off at 8:55 A.M.

